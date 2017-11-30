Be Like, We Like!

HILARY HOSIA

Why Jack Niedenthal is the “Jack of all trades”:

He ran for Nitijela without a Jowi, brought the fabled Noniep to life, transformed into Bingonella, summoned Batmon, walks off with large objects without noticing like large bathroom keys, and lately, created the first film festival in the islands — Marshallese Be Like Film Festival.

The historic competition, in collaboration with Jambo Arts, saw 11 videos featured to a large and appreciative crowd at the Jitak En Likatu Bar in Delap last Friday.

Prior to the showing, a panel of judges evaluated each film and awarded each accordingly — the audience also cast votes to join with the judges’ decisions.

The winners:

• Best story: Don’t Stay Silent by Youth to Youth in Health.

• Best Marshallese Be Like was awarded to Ziggy Horiuchi for his “Urok Bajjok” film.

• Lorand Samuel from Ebeye won Best Student Film for his “Be Like That” short film.

• Best Music Video was awarded to Lomalo’s Fredrick Langmoir.

• 240 Productions (CMI) received the Most Impact award for its Marine Debris. The same entry was voted the audience award.

• Chewy Lin won Best of Festival Award and Best Cinema Photography, making him the overall winner of the festival.

