Kirt’s famous boat re-launched

Last Thursday was memorable for the Pinho clan as the family and friends witnessed the return of the Miss Kristina landing craft to the sea following a ceremony at Robert Reimers Enterprise’s Shoreline.

Assumption Parish Pastor Ariel Galido blessed the vessel before Kalani Wase broke a champagne bottle on the bow.

“Traditionally, the Pinho family don’t break bottles — we drink ‘em,” master of ceremony and family member Larry Hernandez said.

Miss Kristina is named in memory of Kirt and Minna Pinho’s youngest daughter, Kristina, who died when she was six.

Photo: Hilary Hosia.







