Flame Tree

November 26, 2015 by Journal 3 Comments

Want to eat great pizza? Play pool? Sing karaoke? All the above and more is available at The Flame Tree in Delap above the Tourist Trap. Sit on the verandah and enjoy a beer and the breeze or sit inside and socialize with your mates. Call the restaurant and bar on (692) 625-8733. The Flame Tree is also attached to a backpacker hostel called Backpackers … email them at marshallislandsjournal@gmail.com.

3 Responses to "Flame Tree"

  1. Futamatsu  December 28, 2015 at 6:02 pm

    How to contact “FLAME TREE backpackers” ?
    Do they have email?
    I want to stay there on Jan. 13th in 2016.

  2. Journal  December 29, 2015 at 4:36 pm

    You can contact the Flame Tree Backpackers by emailing marshallislandsjournal@gmail.com.
    Cheers,
    Moderator

  3. Chris  November 25, 2016 at 11:50 pm

    I had some of the best moments of my life at Flame Tree. I miss Al, however.

