Want to eat great pizza? Play pool? Sing karaoke? All the above and more is available at The Flame Tree in Delap above the Tourist Trap. Sit on the verandah and enjoy a beer and the breeze or sit inside and socialize with your mates. Call the restaurant and bar on (692) 625-8733. The Flame Tree is also attached to a backpacker hostel called Backpackers … email them at marshallislandsjournal@gmail.com.
How to contact “FLAME TREE backpackers” ?
Do they have email?
I want to stay there on Jan. 13th in 2016.
You can contact the Flame Tree Backpackers by emailing marshallislandsjournal@gmail.com.
Cheers,
Moderator
I had some of the best moments of my life at Flame Tree. I miss Al, however.