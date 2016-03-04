Passports out of action

The Marshall Islands entered its third week with no ability to produce regular passports this week. It has been issuing temporary travel documents that US Homeland Security approved for use about a week after the initial problem with the RMI Attorney General’s office passport machine developed in mid-February.

At Nitijela Monday, Ujae Senator Atbi Riklon raised concern about the ongoing problem with the broken passport machine that is causing problems for many Marshallese.

Justice Minister Thomas Heine responded saying that parts have already been ordered, and they are expected to arrive no later than the end of this week.