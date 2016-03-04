Feature Articles

Passports out of action

March 4, 2016 by Journal 2 Comments

Fl-passport-3-4The Marshall Islands entered its third week with no ability to produce regular passports this week. It has been issuing temporary travel documents that US Homeland Security approved for use about a week after the initial problem with the RMI Attorney General’s office passport machine developed in mid-February.

At Nitijela Monday, Ujae Senator Atbi Riklon raised concern about the ongoing problem with the broken passport machine that is causing problems for many Marshallese.

Justice Minister Thomas Heine responded saying that parts have already been ordered, and they are expected to arrive no later than the end of this week.

  , , , ,

Passports out of action added by on
View all posts by Journal →

2 Responses to "Passports out of action"

  1. Meritha Nabu  March 5, 2016 at 8:13 am

    Jete wonen kokaal passport

    Reply
  2. Kobeney kobeney jr  February 3, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Iakwe waj aolep ilo majol

    Imaron k kajitok nan ro im rej jerbal ilo office eo nan komman passport ne kom maron letok jidik uuak ikijen
    Neat enaj moj passport ko ilo ad mail e waj Jen state.. Komol!!.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.