Natural water makers

Got trained. Got evaluated. And got two new solar distillers — fresh water makers. This is what Life Skills Academy (LSA) and Marshall Islands High School (MIHS) students did at the end of a two week training in a Solar Innovation Project funded by the Pacific Resources for Education and Learning (PREL) last week.

The training was conducted by University of the South Pacific’s (USP) European Union Global Climate Change Alliance’s Sustainable Development and Community Project Coordinator Dustin Langidrik along with his skilled USP student assistants. Initially, the training was for LSA but since it’s happening in a MIHS building, MIHS was taken on board.

“It’s cheap, simple to make, and we only need the sun to do the work,” he said.

