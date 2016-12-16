RMI celebrates Japan Emperor’s birthday

Although Japan will be hosting a grand celebration to mark His Majesty Emperor Akihito’s eighty-third birthday in Tokyo on December 23, the country’s foreign partners — spread across 230 embassies and consulates — have already begun celebrating. And this includes the Japan Embassy in Marshall Islands, which held a birthday party for the Emperor last Thursday at the Marshall Islands Resort.

During the feast, Mattlan Zackhras, Minister in Assistance to President Hilda Heine, and Japan Ambassador Hideyuki Mitsuoka exchanged toasts and both reiterated the important bilateral relationship between the two nations.

In addition to the neat display of various entrees, Japan’s unique white rice or “white gold” was featured for the packed audience.

