Students: We like it!

One plus one equals two. That’s simple mathematics. But what College of Marshall Islands did last week (given the awesome college it is) was merging three 40-foot containers together to create a new student lounge and fitness center. The new space is now the home for the Student Body Association, which made SBA President Luston Binejal join CMI President Dr. Theresa Koroivulaono and Vice President William Reiher during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

