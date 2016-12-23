Majuro’s Christmas parade

Majuro residents hit the streets in huge numbers to watch the Marshall Islands Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade Saturday morning. Santa Claus (a.k.a. Alson Kelen) was busy sharing Christmas cheer along with the many parade volunteers who assisted. Dozens of floats took part in the two parades — one from Rita to the airport, the other from the airport to Laura — and literally thousands of people lined Majuro’s main road in anticipation of this annual event the week before Christmas. Photo: Isaac Marty

