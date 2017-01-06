Students like Japan Jenesys

Enjoyable and worthwhile was the observation of five students from the College of the Marshall Islands who recently returned from the annual Jenesys program trip to Japan. Kitrak Jibae, Jashaluja Masao, Kelly Lorennij, Neirose Batin, and Karmina Jude spent one-week on a student exchange trip which included visits to various memorial sites and cooking up Japanese food on a two-night home stay with local families.

“I learned how to make okonomiyaki, a pancake-like food which has meat, egg, veggies, and other ingredients inside it,” said Karmina.

“I learned many things, especially punctuality,” Kitrak told the Journal.

Read more about this in the January 6, 2016 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.