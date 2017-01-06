News

Students like Japan Jenesys

January 6, 2017 by Journal

Japan Ambassador to the Marshall Islands Hideyuki Mitsuoka welcomed CMI students back at Amata Kabua International following their return from Japan. Photo: Isaac Marty.
Enjoyable and worthwhile was the observation of five students from the College of the Marshall Islands who recently returned from the annual Jenesys program trip to Japan. Kitrak Jibae, Jashaluja Masao, Kelly Lorennij, Neirose Batin, and Karmina Jude spent one-week on a student exchange trip which included visits to various memorial sites and cooking up Japanese food on a two-night home stay with local families.

“I learned how to make okonomiyaki, a pancake-like food which has meat, egg, veggies, and other ingredients inside it,” said Karmina.

“I learned many things, especially punctuality,” Kitrak told the Journal.

