US-funded jobs get moving

Construction of new government facilities and maintenance of existing ones is in progress with over $40 million in US Compact funds from FY2016 — while another $9.1 million in Compact funding for this year about to kick in.

This total of $51.3 million in US construction money approved for use may be the most ever at one time and reflects the fact that from 2012-15, most Compact infrastructure money was on hold waiting for Public Works’ Project Management Unit to solve organizational problems. With the aid of New Zealand-based Beca engineers, literally dozens of projects are now moving.

Two education and health projects — valued at over $1.3 million — are held up pending resolution of lease issues, while the ECC gym renovation — $1.6 million — is on hold “subject to RMI and NAVFAC meeting.” The education project pending lease approval is Airok Elementary School, while health assistant housing for a new clinic in Rita is on hold awaiting lease approval. The ECC, as it has been for over five years, continues to be in limbo.

But numerous other US-funded projects are moving, including many on Ebeye.

Example of the projects with FY2016 money include:

• 10 new classrooms for Laura Elementary, 70 percent done, $1.9 million

• Jaluit High new boys dormitory, 45 percent done, $1.2 million

• North Delap Elementary (former Head Start), 21 percent done, $1.5 million

• Ebeye elementary phase one, bids being evaluated, $2.8 million

• Delap Elementary one classroom, done, $165,000

• Nallu, Mili Elementary classrooms, notice to proceed, $767,000

• Jaluit High new cafeteria, design ongoing, $1.1 million

• Majuro hospital redevelopment phase one, 11 percent done, $5.2 million

• Ebeye water, sewer and sanitation phase one, ongoing by ADB/KAJUR, $1 million

