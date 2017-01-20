Feature Articles

New Uliga Dock facility opened

January 20, 2017 by Journal

The newly opened passenger terminal at Uliga Dock, where most vessels in domestic service load passengers and cargo. Photo: Hilary Hosia.
The newly opened passenger terminal at Uliga Dock, where most vessels in domestic service load passengers and cargo. Photo: Hilary Hosia.

A christening ceremony for a new passenger terminal at Uliga Dock took place last Friday.

Transportation and Telecommunication Minister Mike Halferty said the building finally serves its purpose because in 1992, when it was first constructed, there was only a roof, whereas the new site now has walls and seating areas.

The event also marked the first time Danny Wase made public remarks in his new role as Chief Executive Officer for the Shipping Corporation.

Photos: Hilary Hosia

Read more about this in the January 20, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.

  , ,

New Uliga Dock facility opened added by on
View all posts by Journal →