New Uliga Dock facility opened

A christening ceremony for a new passenger terminal at Uliga Dock took place last Friday.

Transportation and Telecommunication Minister Mike Halferty said the building finally serves its purpose because in 1992, when it was first constructed, there was only a roof, whereas the new site now has walls and seating areas.

The event also marked the first time Danny Wase made public remarks in his new role as Chief Executive Officer for the Shipping Corporation.

Photos: Hilary Hosia

Read more about this in the January 20, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.