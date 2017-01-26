Milestone for Majuro’s new hospital

Pacific International Inc. reached a milestone this week in first phase construction of the new hospital: the concrete floor slab is finished, paving the way for the next stages of building the new surgical ward.

PII is the contractor on the project and Beca International is the construction supervisor working for Public Works Project Management Unit.

Representatives of these entities, including T&C Minister Mike Halferty, who is Acting Public Works Minister this week, joined together to celebrate the accomplishment at the developing phase one hospital construction site. Beca’s onsite engineer, Trevor Muddle, provided a construction progress update to Halferty and Public Works Secretary Catalino Kijiner.

Muddle told the Journal they anticipate phase one, the surgical ward, to be complete by the end of this year. Originally the hospital project was to be handled as six separate phases. This has changed, with a plan to bid out phases two-through-six as one construction project.

