Rairok shows math skills

The Public School System hosted several open classes last week, including at Rairok Elementary School, as part of sharing teaching techniques among teachers and principals.

The open class is a forum where other public school teachers and scholars have the opportunity to observe how a certain school performs, engages with students and provides feedback to PSS headquarters.

Last Thursday, teachers from Laura Elementary School and Ejit Elementary School participated with RRES’s open class.

RRES parents prepared a mini-feast for the participants following the open class.

Photo: Hilary Hosia

