Kijiner busy on diplomacy front

RMI Ambassador to Japan Tom Kijiner presented his diplomatic credentials to Indonesia President Joko Widodo earlier this month. He is RMI’s first non-resident ambassador to Indonesia. Ambassador Kijiner was among eight ambassadors to present credentials during the ceremony at the Istana Merdeka Palace in Jakarta. He joined ambassadors from the United States, France, Kingdom of Morocco, the Portuguese Republic, Bangladesh, Mauritius and Rwanda.

Following the ceremony, the ambassadors were provided the opportunity to hold individual informal conversation with President Widodo, accompanied by Foreign Minister Retno L.P. Marsudi. During the brief meeting, Ambassador Kijiner expressed gratitude to President Widodo for accepting his appointment as the RMI’s first ambassador to Indonesia followed by Ambassador’s conveyance of an invitation to President Widodo, on behalf of President Hilda Heine, to visit the Marshall Islands.

The RMI Embassy in Japan now covers 11 countries in the Asia region. In recent weeks, diplomatic relations with Kyrgyz Republic and Cambodia were agreed to.

Since Kijiner took office, he’s also made diplomatic ties with Estonia, Kosovo, and Mongolia.

