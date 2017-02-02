Ebeye owners make history

Kwajalein Atoll landowners gave a big thumbs up to development of Ebeye and other islands with the recent signing of a master lease for Ebeye-to-Gugeegue land.

The master lease signed January 9 on Ebeye replaces a 30-year master lease that had expired last September 30. The previous lease had provided the Kwajalein Atoll Development Authority with authority for infrastructure and urban renewal projects that were a hallmark of Ebeye development in the late 1980s and 1990s.

Kwajalein Senator and Iroij Mike Kabua headlined an all star cast of Kwajalein landowners who were on hand for the signing of the document.

The new master lease is for a 50-year period, with an option to renew for an additional 20 years.

“I credit the landowners (for signing the lease),” said Kwajalein Senator David Paul, who assisted with master lease signing arrangements. “They understood this is the best way forward to make the community better.”

The master lease supports development of public infrastructure.

“We will be able secure loans and grants for housing because of the master lease,” he said. “It is security for lending institutions.” The master lease provides access for public domain and easements.

Kwajalein leadership together with Kwajalein Atoll Development Authority have ramped up the pace of construction work on Ebeye this past year, with more anticipated as new projects come on line. These include current work on Ebeye’s dock and a KALGov maintenance building, soon-to-start work on the main boat ramp, renovation of tennis/basketball complex that will be roofed, and ocean side sea wall improvements. A multi-year water and sewer revamp is in progress, and multiple donor agencies have either approved or are considering big solar energy-related projects. A plan for rebuilding Ebeye Elementary School is soon to go out to bid, and plans for rebuilding housing for Mid-Corridor residents are being developed.

