RMI focusing on trafficking

Acting President Mattlan Zackhras congratulated 26 participants from police and law enforcement agencies who completed a week-long human trafficking training January 20. The training aimed to strengthen capacity in identifying and assisting victims of human trafficking and prosecuting perpetrators.

In remarks to the closing ceremony, Zackhras emphasized the commitment of the RMI government to fight human trafficking. He summarized legal and policy developments in RMI, including draft legislation that is now before the Cabinet to outlaw human trafficking activities, provide heavy penalties for perpetrators, and provisions to protect and support victims of trafficking.

“The government is committed to combat all forms of human trafficking to ensure the protection and safety of our people,” said Zackhras. “All of us have a duty to ensure every man, woman, and child will never have to go through being enslaved.”

Attorney General Filimon Manoni recognized President Hilda Heine and Cabinet for elevating national efforts to establish the necessary framework to combat human trafficking and the support government has provided toward these efforts.

The training was made possible by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the RMI government, with funding from the US Department of State. Zackhras conveyed appreciation to the US, through US Ambassador Karen Stewart and the US Embassy on Majuro, and IOM, for their partnership with the RMI. He thanked Colonel Gerald Tatzgern, a certified trainer and human trafficking investigation expert, who conducted the training.

A similar one-week training was replicated in Ebeye.

