Tobolar ‘Tanks’ to Taiwan

ROC (Taiwan) Ambassador Daniel DW Tang joined RMI VIPs for the handover of the Tobolar’s new coconut oil tanker truck at the Woja refinery plant last week.

The new coconut oil tanker truck is a contribution to Tobolar Copra Processing Authority funded by the ROC government. It will be used to deliver crude coconut oil from the Delap mill plant to the Woja refinery plant.

President Hilda Heine, Minister in Assistance to the President Mattlan Zackhras, Minister of Resources and Development Alfred Alfred, Jr., Minister of Transportation and Communication Mike Harlferty, Senator Sherwood Tibon, traditional leaders, government officials and Laura farm leader Alison Hsu also attended.

Ambassador Tang emphasized that coconut is an important economic product in the RMI and the Tobolar refinery plant in Woja has been producing high quality coconut cooking oil and beauty oil products. He said he is confident that with the new coconut oil tanker truck, the refinery will be able to increase its production quantity not only for local market but also for export markets.

