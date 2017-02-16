Majuro Day a blast

HILARY HOSIA

The number three is a favorable number this week, especially in relation to Majuro Day festivities.

“Majuro was liberated three days after Kwajalein,” Majuro Atoll Local Government Mayor Ladie Jack said when he welcomed visiting basketball team MidCorridor to his Woja residence Monday night — three hours after the team landed in Majuro.

Three days earlier, MidCorridor won the coveted basketball championship seat at the Ebeye Kwajalein Liberation Day.

Following their courtesy visit with Mayor Jack and Iroijlaplap Lein Zedkaia Monday night, the boys checked into a three-bedroom apartment at Lojkar, courtesy of the Kramer family.

“Our visit is a significant one,” MidCorridor Chaperone Cartlon Ralpho said. “We are here to honor the memory of our late Mayor Wilmer Bolkeim, who died here in Majuro during a Majuro Day celebration.”

Although the visiting team was meant to compete in a 22-and-under division, officials decided to place them in the finals bracket, where they’ll compete with powerhouses like Uliga and Rita.

Lastly, Majuro Day sport officials chose three sites in Laura to commence all games, including the opening and closing ceremony and they are Lobat basketball court, Jeirok basketball court and Laura ball field.

