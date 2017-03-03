Feature Articles

Rongrong sports court

The Rongrong Island community celebrated the latest Majuro Atoll Local Government sports court development last Friday. A VIP lineup joined the ceremony for the new court at Marshalls Christian High School. Everyone was treated to lively dancing and singing by MCHS students, including this student-led rendition of the national anthem (pictured). Following the official ceremony, students and visitors alike enjoyed a feast. Photo: Hanson Kaisha.

