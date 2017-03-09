Women’s day of prayer

Women gathered across the globe to celebrate the 2017 World Day of Prayer. In Majuro the ladies from Assumption, Morning Star, the Reformed Christian Church, New Beginnings Assembly of God and the Salvation Army gathered at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church to worship and celebrate their faith. They participated in a service that included readings written by the Christian women of the Philippines and interpretive dance that revolved around this year’s theme, “Am I Being Unfair to You?,” The service was followed by a skit that humorously acted out the Parable of the Vineyard Workers (Matt. 20: 1-16). The various churches provided meals to all who gathered and then segued into a time of song and dance.

