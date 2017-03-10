Life-saving equipment

The Ministry of Health held a soft christening ceremony for the new Gastroscopy (Endoscopy) machine last Friday at the Majuro hospital.

The machine, which cost $270,824, comes with a fiber optic tube with a built-in camera system that would enable surgeons to view, identify and work internally on a patient’s body.

“We are grateful and honored to have this in front of us,” Hospital Administrator Mailynn Lang said.

With trained surgeons on the equipment, the hospital will no longer refer patients for off-island care, which was the practice before the machine was acquired.

Secretary of Health Dr. Kennar Briand signed off on the letter of acceptance to seal the procurement of the new equipment following the ceremony.