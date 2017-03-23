Jo-Jikum to focus on waste

Youth climate change and environment non-government office Jodrikdrik in Jipan ene eo e Kutok Maroro (Jo-Jikum), was recently awarded $50,000 by the United Nations Development Program’s Global Environment Facility Small Grants Program to carry out a waste management project in partnership with the Majuro Atoll Waste Company.

The project will be implemented through the Earth Champions Program where one youth representative will take on the role of working with his/her respective community to raise awareness on waste management and treatment strategies and methods. The funding also provides an opportunity to start developing basic grant writing skills.

