ENT doctor coming in April

An Ear, Nose and Throat doctor from the Taipei Medical University Shuang Ho Hospital of the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of China (Taiwan) is scheduled to visit Majuro from April 5 to May 3, 2017.

Dr. Mei-Chien Chen, will be providing her medical services at the Majuro Hospital every weekday from April 7 to May 2, 2017.

Patients with ears, nose and throat problems will be required to be screened at the Majuro Hospital before being referred to the incoming medical mission.

