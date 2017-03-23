CLP is on the right track

One of the healthiest groups of people around town is the Community Lifestyle Program (CLP), which is basically a bunch of brilliant people bursting with energy to get everyone on track to a healthy lifestyle.

While they have been doing health screenings for the past year, the group has been particularly busy around town of late and according to the Wellness Center’s Tanner Smith: “They can check your blood sugar, introduce you to fun exercise, and help you feel more energetic!”

The CLP group is a partnership between Ministry of Health, Majuro Atoll Local Government, Latter Day Saints, Wellness Center and the Taiwan Health Center.

Now, thanks to funding from MOH and LDS charities, they are forming two teams to visit twice as many communities as they did last year. “We are now starting to train local people in the community to do exercise and health classes thanks to the new funding,” Tanner said.

