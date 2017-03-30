Heine keynotes PRIMO conference

Following the invitation from Pacific Risk Management Ohana (PRIMO), President Hilda Heine was the keynote speaker at the 2017 PRIMO Conference held from 20-23 March 2017 at the Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu.

The conference convened under the theme “Navigating Towards Security and Sustainability,” with plenary sessions focused on maintaining the integrity and resilience of coastal communities in the face of natural disasters and their related hazards.

“As islands, we have seen with our own eyes something confirmed by solid science – hazard events are now at a greater scale of intensity and frequency,” President Heine told the conference last week. “We are truly facing a ‘new normal’ which threatens to set back progress on core development goals, let alone our survival and security.”

President Heine emphasized collaboration is necessary to increase resiliency. She said the RMI government is committed to building up-front resilience through an integrated approach to disaster risk reduction and climate change adaptation, and has endorsed a Joint National Action Plan.

