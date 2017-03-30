4th Micronesia Festival celebration

Hundreds of Marshallese and Micronesians participated in the 4th Annual Celebrating Micronesia Festival at the Honolulu Museum of Art last Saturday.

Hosted by the Honolulu Museum of Art, the annual event has become a premiere event for Marshallese and fellow Micronesian residents now living in the State of Hawaii to show case their culture through arts, crafts and performances. Organizers note that each year the program has grown, attracting both Micronesians interested in participating in the event and tourist and Honolulu residents alike intrigued by the different cultures that make up Microneisa.

This annual event has also become a key fund raising event for the Marshallese Education Day (MED), which will be marking the 10th Marshallese Education Day event in April.

