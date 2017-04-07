RMI passport seller charged

Journal 4/4/1975

P1 Tokwa seated as Neylon gives her blessing A major crisis has apparently subsided within the Marshall Islands District Legislature with the seating last week of Tokwa Tomeing. The controversy began with a complaint by Leroij Neylon Loeak that Tokwa did not have the right to the seat since she was the principal iroij from her district. A credentials committee hearing of the Nitijela during the first days of the present session found that Tokwa should be seated because he was qualified and did receive the most votes. Action then transferred to the Committee of the Whole, Iroij Namo Hermios chairing. During the committee hearings both Neylon and Tokwa stuck to their positions. A letter supporting Neylon’s contention was written by Iroij Albert Loeak, Iroij Lejellan Kabua and Iroij Kabua Kabua. The Committee of the Whole recommended that neither individual be seated since Neylon had the right to the seat and Tokwa was taking it without her blessing. It was suggested that a new election be requested. And then peace took over. Neylon, apparently satisfied that she had her claim to the principal iroijship amply transmitted to the people of her district, then opted to give her blessing to Tokwa.

Journal 4/10/1992

P1 New Dornier makes inaugural flight The official christening of the new Dornier 228 aircraft was held on the tarmac at Majuro International last Thursday. President Amata Kabua was on hand for the ceremony. This Dornier was the 194th Dornier of this type produced and has a special anti-corrosion technique employed in the production of this particular plane, the result of studies of corrosion in earlier planes provided to the RMI.

P8 Australian charged for illegal passport sales An Australian businessman was charged Monday with 11 counts of forgery and his Australian attorney deported from the Marshall Islands in connection with a multi-million dollar investment-for-passport scheme aimed at Chinese investors that claimed the investors would gain unrestricted access to the United States through Marshall Islands passports. The charges were filed against Gregory Symons who pleaded not guilty.

P17 Hospital sees malnutrition rise The number of malnutrition cases in Majuro hospital during the first three months of the year is up significantly over the same period in 1991. Whether it is a result of improved record keeping, an increase in the actual number of poorly nourished children in the community, or parents more alert to the problem is unclear. Most of the cases are borderline and not severely malnourished as was the norm several years ago.

P21 Assumption High School freshman class first honors: Talei Bing, Berry Muller, Christine Capelle, Angela Kinere, Edwin Concepcion, Judy Lani, Varuna Gunasekera and Kiyoko Makiphie.

Journal 4/4/2003

P3 Finally: Zackios has good Compact news The RMI’s Compact negotiation team reports a major breakthrough in Washington last Friday with the US on the immigration issue. Immigration has been one of the most contentious issues. “We have reached agreement on the immigration provisions that retain the right of Marshallese to enter the US without a visa to work, study and establish residence for an indefinite period of time,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerald Zackios.

P11 Locals boil over rice shortage Majuro has been out of rice for nearly a week, with no relief in store until the arrival of a ship from Australia this weekend. Stores began running out early last week, and virtually all of the big stores were out by the end of last week. The price of rice shot up from its usual location in the $5-$6 range to more than $9 per bag at one of the few stores still with stock.