Mayor Ota aims for solutions

HILARY HOSIA

A majority of mayors attending the 17th Executive Leadership Workshop at the Marshall Islands Resort’s Melele Room Tuesday demanded improved customer service from the Ministry of Transportation and Communications panel, which included bosses from Air Marshall Islands, Directorate of Civil Aviation, Shipping Corporation and Ports Authority.

But Wotje Mayor Ota Kisino took the opposite route: he worked to solve issues relating to Wotje prior to the leadership session.

Kisino’s comments came after a barrage of complaints from various mayors on issues relating to AMI’s buddy-buddy system, cargo disappearing after being dropped off at Uliga dock, medicines not showing up in a timely manner to outer island health dispensaries, issues relating to AMI’s ground time and more.

Instead of voicing similar complaints, Kisino focused on resolving problems directly with AMI, Shipping and other agencies that provide service to Wotje. He said sat down with directors and managers, identified problems, found solutions and moved forward from there. Kisino, who is also President of the Marshall Islands Mayors Association, said the solutions that he reached with these agencies involved both sides taking action to address the problem areas.

Some mayors argue that the reason similar questions are raised repeatedly from past workshops is because the government doesn’t provide meaningful answers.

Utrik Mayor John Kaiko announced he is personally investigating the missing items that did not reach Utrik Atoll recently. Kaiko urged Shipping Corporation to improve accountability to prevent future failures.

Mayors Randall Mckay from Maloelap, Neal Keju from Mejit and Rufina Jack from Ailuk shared similar incidents where medicines are not being delivered to their respective islands despite confirmation from the Ministry of Health saying the medicines were sent.

