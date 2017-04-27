Beach bash hits high note

HILARY HOSIA

Having 50 Nauruan visitors fly to Majuro just to attend the Spring Break Laura Beach Bash last Saturday is testament that Power 103.5 FM impresario Daniel Kramer outdid himself yet again and should be dubbed the “master entertainer” of Majuro.

Kramer orchestrated for YouTube sensation and rising South Pacific star Rosie Delmah and John Rii of the band Dezine, with keyboard artist Paeva, to perform alongside 692 Production artists and had the whole Laura beach reserved for the pleasure of the many people who crowded the venue.

The program ran from morning until 8pm — a time enjoyed by hundreds, both local and international.

We wonder what Daniel has in mind for the future!

Read more about this in the April 28, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.