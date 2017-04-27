Arkansas VB gals wow Majuro

HILARY HOSIA

The visiting volleyball team from Springdale Arkansas is purely amazing! Given they have only six players on the team, which means no substitutes, yet they perform volleyball moves athletes in Marshalls can’t, like when they serve the ball from the end line they jump up and spike.

And to top that off, they have been showing a classic example of great sportsmanship in their first two games that they won over local teams. The girls were to go head to head with the other undefeated team in the competition, Team Majuro, Wednesday night at Utin Bang basketball court in Rairok.

Playing for the Arkansas team are Brooke Capelle, Martha Ruth Capelle, Lynn Cauchinglong Andrew, Maye Cauchinglong, Henwita Kesai and Juliet Laluj.

