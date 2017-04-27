News

Arkansas VB gals wow Majuro

April 27, 2017 by Journal

In the spirit of this year’s Constitution Day festivities, the Constitution Day planning Committee decided to award $500 to every visiting team. In the photo taken at Riwut Corner Outback Wednesday, Internal Affairs Minister Amenta Matthew and IA Secretary Wallace Peter presented $500 to the team, which was received by Coach Greg ET Kabua. The girls also received leis made by Utrik women.
In the spirit of this year’s Constitution Day festivities, the Constitution Day planning Committee decided to award $500 to every visiting team. In the photo taken at Riwut Corner Outback Wednesday, Internal Affairs Minister Amenta Matthew and IA Secretary Wallace Peter presented $500 to the team, which was received by Coach Greg ET Kabua. The girls also received leis made by Utrik women.

HILARY HOSIA

The visiting volleyball team from Springdale Arkansas is purely amazing! Given they have only six players on the team, which means no substitutes, yet they perform volleyball moves athletes in Marshalls can’t, like when they serve the ball from the end line they jump up and spike.

And to top that off, they have been showing a classic example of great sportsmanship in their first two games that they won over local teams. The girls were to go head to head with the other undefeated team in the competition, Team Majuro, Wednesday night at Utin Bang basketball court in Rairok.

Playing for the Arkansas team are Brooke Capelle, Martha Ruth Capelle, Lynn Cauchinglong Andrew, Maye Cauchinglong, Henwita Kesai and Juliet Laluj.

Read more about this in the April 28, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.

  , , , ,

Arkansas VB gals wow Majuro added by on
View all posts by Journal →