Majuro, Ebeye projects move

New Compact-funded construction projects continue to roll out in Majuro and Ebeye.

The Ministry of Public Works Project Management Unit recently awarded two new projects:

• Ebeye Public Elementary School phase one, awarded to Anil Development. This includes 16 classrooms and relocation of three families/households.

• North Delap Elementary phase two (former Head Start facility), awarded to PII. Phase two involves putting up eight more classrooms in two buildings.

PMU Director William Reiher said smaller Compact-supported projects are in progress on Ebeye, including additional funding to extend the length of the boat ramp being rebuilt.

Reiher said the PMU is expecting a design package for the proposed new landfill at Jenrok ocean side in Majuro from the Honolulu firm Lyon Associates this week so it can develop cost estimates for the construction work needed to start work on building the new garbage landfill in Jenrok.

