Secret panel selects float winners

Prior to the 38th Constitution Day float competition last week, the Constitution Day Committee made an agreement to engage three judges — whose identities were kept secret from the public — to determine the winning floats.

The identity of judges was kept secret even from the committee members to make sure there was no inside influence or favors takes place.

The results: College of Marshall Islands won first place in both the school and community category. RMI-USP secured second place as it was the only other school participating in the float.

Second place went to Majuro Atoll Waste Company followed by Marshall Islands Shipping Corporation in third place.

