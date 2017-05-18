Ben and Vivian are di-vine!

The world premiere of “Marshallese Be Like” will be held at this Saturday’s Jambo Arts festival in the Lomalo Room at the MIR. The film will show at 8 PM and stars Ben Wakefield, who played Batmon in the latest from Microwave Films, Batmon vs Majuro, and Vivian Niedenthal, who helped direct and also acted in the Batmon film.

“Marshallese Be Like” is a 17-minute film and represents a collage of the comedic duo’s most popular vines. It was produced by Jack Niedenthal for Microwave Films.

