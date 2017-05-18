No staff at MIHS prom

HILARY HOSIA

Hundreds of teenagers attending Saturday’s Marshall Islands High School prom were without official chaperones as they partied into the night. Many parents said the complete lack of MIHS staff made the event “illegal” and “not safe.”

The Public School System’s Assistant Commissioner Kanchi Hosia said, “it is my understanding that at least some staff should be in attendance at any school activities.”

In contrast, MIHS Vice Principal Rubitha Alik told the Journal that it’s okay that no staff attended since some parents were present. “It’s not a big deal,” she said. The only adult supervision during the event, which started at 8pm and ran until 11:40pm, were parents who brought food and those who waited while their kids enjoyed the evening.

Read more news from the Marshall Islands by subscribing to the Journal Online edition. Just click here to go to PayPal and pay $57 using the editor’s email: giff@ntamar.net