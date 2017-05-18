Ine celebrates Japanese gift

Japan Ambassador to the Marshall Islands Hideyuki Mitsuoka attended the handover ceremony for renovated classrooms and water cistern at Ine Elementary School in Arno Atoll last month. The ceremony was also attended by Minister of Education Wilbur Heine, Minister of Transportation and Communications Mike Halferty, Vice Speaker Jejwarik Anton, Irooj Katwel Jormalu, Mayor Bernard Chong Gum, councilmen and councilwomen, Associate Commissioner from PSS Cassiano Jetnil, School District Supervisor from PSS Hebel Luther, Ine School Principal Luciano Kalles, school staff, parents, students and officials from the Embassy of Japan.

The grant amount of $46,976 was funded through Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) for renovation of the school facilities. Ine Elementary has two school buildings — one of which was in urgent need of renovation due to deterioration. Leaks in the roof caused damage to teaching materials, and solar panels had to be removed from the roof. With this grant, Ine Elementary was able to repair the school building and reinstall solar panels.

