ROC donates $1.8m to RMI

Republic of China (Taiwan) Ambassador to the RMI Daniel DW Tang presented a check for $1,850,000 to President Hilda Heine, who thanked the ROC for its continued support towards the development of the RMI. Joining the handover ceremony were Ministers Brenson Wase and John Silk. The funding is part of the ROC (Taiwan) annual grant to the RMI government for capital projects for April to June 2017.

Read more news from the Marshall Islands by subscribing to the Journal Online edition. Just click here to go to PayPal and pay $57 using the editor’s email: giff@ntamar.net