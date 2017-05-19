Feature Articles

ROC donates $1.8m to RMI

May 19, 2017 by Journal

Foreign Minister John Silk, President Dr. Hilda Heine, ROC Taiwan Ambassador Daniel DW Tang and Finance Minister Brenson Wase.

Republic of China (Taiwan) Ambassador to the RMI Daniel DW Tang presented a check for $1,850,000 to President Hilda Heine, who thanked the ROC for its continued support towards the development of the RMI. Joining the handover ceremony were Ministers Brenson Wase and John Silk. The funding is part of the ROC (Taiwan) annual grant to the RMI government for capital projects for April to June 2017.

 

