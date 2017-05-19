Salome takes over the helm at Continental

Journal 5/16/1975

P1 Money looks good for Enewetak clean up The United States will be providing $30 million in funds for the clean up of radiation damaged Enewetak Atoll, according to Iroij Joanes Peter, who returned from Washington recently.

P14 Smokers clinic Smokers here who wish to stop may be interested in a five-day smoking clinic beginning May 21 at Majuro hospital. The clinic is offered by the Seventh Day Adventist Group.

Journal 5/22/1992

P3 Schools need more than 3 years to improve William Kinder, the architect of the Marshalls’ 10-year master plan for revamping the education system and the leader of the current human resource development study team, told the Journal three years was too short a period to expect to see major improvements in academic achievements among schools.

P9 AMI prepares pilots to take over DC-8 operations Air Marshall Islands sent a group of its pilots off for DC-8 training in the US this week in anticipation of taking over operations of the jet service to Hawaii. Marshallese 748 captains Helbert Alfred and Alvin Jelke are heading a group of pilots and flight engineers who will spend nearly four weeks at ground training school in Oakland, California.

P15 Learning a trade The first group of girls to take up woodworking at Marshall Islands High School was hard at work crafting wooden hangers this week. The ninth graders were originally in a weaving class, but with the cutback in federal funding, the teacher was let go earlier this year, and the girls signed up for the woodworking program with teacher Grement Elimas.

Journal 5/16/2003

P4 Majuro set to go on line NTA will become its own Internet service provider (ISP) later this summer. NTA, which has been using ITE in Guam as its ISP, is bringing in the equipment to set up its own server operation.

P4 Salome takes over at Continental Salome Andrike has been named the new city manage for Continental Micronesia in Majuro. Andrike has worked for Continental here for 15 years.

P13 We’re still homeless Marshall Islands nuclear test survivors told the Journal this week they are angry that the newly signed Compact of Free Association makes no reference to America’s continuing obligation to provide health care and compensation to victims of US nuclear tests.