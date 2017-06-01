Jaluit graduation a great success

Jaluit High School and the local government on Jabwor should be credited for executing a perfect graduation ceremony Tuesday.

Minister of Education Wilbur Heine led a delegation of VIPs from Majuro for the event, among them were US Ambassador Karen Stewart, Japan’s Charge’d Affaires Hiroshi Watanabe and keynote speaker JHS Alumni Kinso Nimoto. Sixty-two students graduated during the ceremony — 37 male and 25 female. John Kenja delivered the valedictory address while Tibon Tibon Jr did salutatory remarks.

A feature of the ceremony was the giving of awards for high-achieving students from the community, businesses and local NGOs. These included Bank of Marshall Islands, Marshall Islands Development Bank, various women clubs, and awards made in memory of fallen family members. Also new to the list of awards is the “Shem Livai” award, which was given to a student at Jaluit High School Tuesday. The same award will be given out at the Northern High School graduation Thursday.

Read more news from the Marshall Islands by subscribing to the Journal Online edition. Just click here to go to PayPal and pay $57 using the editor’s email: giff@ntamar.net