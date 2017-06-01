Ebeye students get a taste of Majuro

For Jabro Private High School seniors, the best way to learn what life will be like after graduation was to set out on an adventure outside their comfort zone of Ebeye.

Led by chaperone and teacher Ramanty Chong Gum, the students flew to Majuro and met with diplomats and various high-level government officials. The students were welcomed by the 4th Constitutional Convention delegates before visiting Speaker Kenneth Kedi and Majuro Mayor Ladie Jack.

Photo: Hansen Kaisha

