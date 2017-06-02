Joe Lomae joins RMI Bar

Nitijela Legislative Counsel Joe Lomae became the newest member of the RMI Bar following his swear-in ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Carl Ingram last month.

The ceremony was witnessed by Lomae’s family, Nitijela Speaker Kenneth Kedi and Nitijela staff.

“Now that you’ve sworn under oath, don’t ever leave us,” Kedi joked while congratulating Lomae.

Read more news from the Marshall Islands by subscribing to the Journal Online edition. Just click here to go to PayPal and pay $57 using the editor’s email: giff@ntamar.net