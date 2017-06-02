Feature Articles

Joe Lomae joins RMI Bar

June 2, 2017 by Journal

Nitijela Legislative Counsel Joe Lomae is sworn in by Chief Justice Carl Ingram while his son Jordan holds the Bible. Photo: Hilary Hosia.
Nitijela Legislative Counsel Joe Lomae became the newest member of the RMI Bar following his swear-in ceremony presided over by Chief Justice Carl Ingram last month.
The ceremony was witnessed by Lomae’s family, Nitijela Speaker Kenneth Kedi and Nitijela staff.
“Now that you’ve sworn under oath, don’t ever leave us,” Kedi joked while congratulating Lomae.

