David makes history for RMI

David Alfred made history Saturday in Taiwan, becoming the first Marshall Islander to graduate from I-Shou University, School of Medicine for International Students in Kaoshiung with a degree in medicine.

Alfred was the first RMI recipient of ROC government medical school scholarship through the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) and is one of the first 32 international student to graduate in this four-year post-bachelor medical degree program since its establishment in 2013 by ROC government for its diplomatic allies.

At Saturday’s graduation ceremony RMI Ambassador to ROC Frederick Muller was on hand to witness the momentous occasion and to extend congratulations to Alfred and recognize the ROC for its support.

David is the son of Ailuk Senator Maynard and Moana Alfred, both of whom were on hand together with his uncle Helbert Alfred to witness Dr. Alfred’s receiving his BA degree of medicine.

David is expected to start his three-year internship program at Majuro hospital upon returning home.

The ROC government’s provision of full scholarships for Marshallese students to pursue their medical degrees at I-Shou Medical University is “another indication of the strong bond of friendship that so happily exists between our the two countries and peoples,” said Muller.

There are nine other Marshallese who are also recipients of ROC medical school scholarships studying at I-Shou Medical University with two slated to complete their studies in 2018.

Read more about this in the June 9, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.