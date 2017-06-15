RES team to talk in Palau

A group of Rita Elementary School administrators and teachers will be heading to Palau next month as part of the RMI delegation to the Pacific Educational Conference.

Vice Principal Rodrigues Nakamura Jr., Maija Ralpho, Nimata Nakamura, and Mamilani Horiuchi will join a delegation of 20 RMI representatives to the 30th PEC in Palau July 17-20. This biannual event was most recently hosted by the RMI.

Ministry of Education’s Public School System explained the purpose is for teachers to share ideas and best practices that can help improve classroom instruction and learning outcomes.

Due to limited funding, only presenters from the RMI will participate. Included are three Marshall Islands High School students who will talk on coastal erosion in a separate student forum.

