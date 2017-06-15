Red Cross reaches out

HILARY HOSIA

The Marshall Islands Red Cross Society (MIRCS) and the Jenrok emergency response team held a community disaster preparedness exercise last Saturday.

The event started with an early morning walkathon around Jenrok, followed by health screenings by the Ministry of Health and light refreshments.

MIRCS Disaster Management Officer Harry Herming conducted a group safety briefing prior to the walkathon.

The exercise showcased the Jenrok emergency response team’s role in the community should a disaster hit — a big step after the creation of the Jenrok Early Warning System last year with the support of the government of Finland.

The training exercise was a first of its kind in Majuro.

The response team is made up of volunteers from the community — each individual has been trained by MIRCS.

Ongoing activities, which include first aid training, emergency response training, general clean up and community sport events, are underway as part of the program.

