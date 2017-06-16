Collin to Coast Guard Academy

Collin Bigler was awarded a scholarship from the US Embassy as the third RMI citizen to enroll in the US Coast Guard Academy. A brief handover ceremony was held at the RMI Cabinet office Monday. Jefferson Bobo was the first RMI citizen to attend the academy, followed by James Myazoe, II, who just graduated last month.

President Hilda Heine and Ambassador Karen Stewart honored James who was present and Collin for the new scholarship award. Collin is the son of Loreen and Joseph Bigler. According to the terms of the Compact of Free Association, one qualified Marshall Islander is eligible to attend the academy every year.

Photo: Isaac Marty.