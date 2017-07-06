Happy birthday USA

A good time was had by all at the US Embassy’s July 4 party held at Jitak En Tuesday: Just the right amount of homage, just the right amount of lighthearted words, just the right amount of entertainment.

The Embassy’s Political, Economic, and Consular Officer Dan Dolan emceed the well-attended event and also sang the US national anthem. Ambassador Karen Stewart was a keynote speaker and was followed by Foreign Minister John Silk, who opened his remarks by complementing the Ambassador for a speech that was aired on the radio recently and was in the Marshallese language.

The prayer was led by Pastor Stephen Clark of the Majuro International English Church in Long Island.

After the traditional toast, the VIPs, who included President Hilda Heine and husband Tommy Kijiner, the guests were invited to help themselves to the July 4 fare — hotdogs, burgers, and a robust chili — and enjoy a few hours of convivial conversation.

Read more about this in the July 7, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.