Lots of marlin at fish tourney

Danny Paul caught the biggest marlin in last weekend’s 35th Annual Marshalls Billfish Club Tournament, setting the pace for a competition that saw 15 marlin caught and nine tagged and released over two days of fishing. Paul, fishing on Lotujo, caught 377 pound and 125 pound marlins. Bill Capelle on Jojo Lele caught a 321 pounder for second place. Twenty three boats competed.

Damien and Wally Milne on Marah caught the biggest yellowfin tuna at 106 pounds. Kyle Aliven on Jacqueline “only” caught a 114 pound marlin, while tagging and releasing three others, adding to his impressive President’s Cup points win for the year of 4,039.

The Urok Club’s 7th annual bottom fishing tournament also saw great fishing, with Team Kottar Ta winning most total pounds, with 390, and the tourney’s biggest fish, a 16.9 lappo. Team Libuke was in second in total pounds with 336.9.

Team Myra won first place in “average pounds” with 119, with Team Kottar Ta in second.

Read more about this in the July 14, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.