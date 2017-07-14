More girl grads in RMI

Five hundred and sixty students graduated this year from public and private schools in the Marshall Islands. According to graduation data provided by the Public School System and individual private schools, slightly more girls graduated this year than boys.

Girls accounted for 289 — 52 percent — of this year’s graduates, while there were 271 boys. Marshall Islands High School, which has the biggest student body in the country at about 1,000 students, graduated a record 207 seniors this year — accounting for 37 percent of total graduates.

Private schools on Ebeye and Majuro graduated 150 seniors or 27 percent of the total.

Marshalls Christian High School at Rongrong had the most graduates — 27 — of the 10 private schools with senior classes.

Read more about this in the July 14, 2017 edition of the Marshall Islands Journal.