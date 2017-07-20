Czech Republic opens local office

KAREN EARNSHAW

Pacific International Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Jerry Kramer is the new the Honorary Consul for the Czech Republic, lifting the number of Honorary Consuls in the Marshall Islands to seven.

The Czech Ambassador to the Marshall Islands Jaroslav Olsa, Jr. was in town and met with President Hilda Heine and attended the opening of the Czech Honorary Consulate, which is on the ground floor of PII’s headquarters in Delap.

The opening was held in the parking lot of the PII building and was well-attended by dignitaries, the diplomatic corps, Kramer family members, and many other friends of PII.

The program was emceed by Majuro Senator David Kramer and the prayers and blessings were done by Assumption’s Father Ray Sabio.

Next up to the podium was Jerry who greeted the crowd in English, Marshallese and — ta-da — Czech. Clearly proud of his new role as Honorary Consul, he remarked that “this is another milestone for RMI. Over the last 30 years, we have made diplomatic relations with 79 countries.” He also added that the Czech Republic and the Marshalls vote similarly in the United Nations and, on another tack, he noted that Czech has some of the best beer in the world (which drew loads of chuckles from the audience).

Foreign Affairs Minister John Silk said RMI first established diplomatic relations with the Czech Republic on April 30, 2009.

Ambassador Olsa said he was pleased that this was the third Czech Honorary Consulate in the Pacific, the others being in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, and Koror, Palau.

Following the speeches, Ambassador Olsa and President Hilda Heine unveiled the Czech plaque on PII’s front door and guests were then invited to tour the new Honorary Consulate.

