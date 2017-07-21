Delap sports area gets help

HILARY HOSIA

Majuro Mayor Ladie Jack plans to transform a makeshift basketball/volleyball playground into a standard multi-purpose sport facility in Delap following a visit to an ongoing mini-summer league Tuesday.

The playground, like many others scattered across Majuro, is a dusty, dirt playing area with a basketball board made up of discarded plywood nailed to an electric pole. Few feet away the volleyball net is tied to a breadfruit tree and a house.

League coordinator Helber Namna said the league has been there for a long time and he’s glad of the development.

The community also received sports equipment from the Ahmadiyya Muslim community.

