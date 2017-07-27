US churches help patients

HILARY HOSIA

United Church of Christ members from the US mainland donated bundles of blankets to newborns, patients and staff at Majuro hospital recently.

The demonstration of compassion was received with smiles — even the security guard received a blanket.

The team of pastors, deacons and deaconesses, committee members and significant others were in Majuro for the 47th UCC General Assembly in Uliga.

“This is just a start,” Coordinators Miba Shem and Journal Jilly told the Journal. “We are starting small with free blankets to Majuro and Ebeye hospitals. Next year we plan to bring more gifts for the broader community.”

Following the conference, Kwajalein pastor Lawson Matauto will officiate the handover of the Ebeye donation on behalf of the group.

The group represented Northwest Arkansas, Enid, Oklahoma, Seattle and Spokane, Washington, Salem, Oregon, Denver, Colorado, and communities in California, Arizona, Utah.

